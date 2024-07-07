Childish Gambino Debuts Bando Stone Album Featuring Steve Lacy, Flo Milli, Khruangbin, & More

New Music July 7, 2024 11:25 AM By Abby Jones

Bando Stone & The New World — Donald Glover’s final album as Childish Gambino — comes out July 19. He shared its lead single “Lithonia” last week, and Saturday night, he hosted a special listening party he hosted on Manhattan’s Little Island.

In front of an intimate audience, Glover played recordings of a handful of Bando Stone tracks. According to fans on Reddit, the album features a star-studded roster of guests including Steve Lacy, Fousheé, Flo Milli, Khruangbin, Amaarae, Kamasi Washington, Yeat, Jorja Smith, and Chloe Bailey, as well as Glover’s son. He’s also reportedly still keeping a few songs under wraps until Bando Stone‘s release. We already know he co-produced the album along with Max Martin, Michael Uzowuru, and Ludwig Göransson, the latter of whom produced Gambino’s 2013 LP Because The Internet.

Glover performed some tracks including “Survive” and recent single “Lithonia,” and Lacy and Fousheé were also on hand to add live accompaniment. A couple of music videos from Gambino’s recent release Atavista were debuted too. “u may want to smoke or eat one before coming to the show tonight,” Glover wrote on X before the event. Check it all out below.

@annabelleklinee I will never get over this #lithonia #childishgambino #bandostone #musictok ♬ original sound – Annabelle

Live from little island
byu/ActingFoolishly indonaldglover

To be Hunted Music Video from Gilga Radio (360p quality, couldn’t fix it)
byu/Hour-Engineer-7170 indonaldglover

Bando Stone & The New World is out 7/19 via RCA.

