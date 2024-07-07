Childish Gambino Debuts Bando Stone Album Featuring Steve Lacy, Flo Milli, Khruangbin, & More

Bando Stone & The New World — Donald Glover’s final album as Childish Gambino — comes out July 19. He shared its lead single “Lithonia” last week, and Saturday night, he hosted a special listening party he hosted on Manhattan’s Little Island.

In front of an intimate audience, Glover played recordings of a handful of Bando Stone tracks. According to fans on Reddit, the album features a star-studded roster of guests including Steve Lacy, Fousheé, Flo Milli, Khruangbin, Amaarae, Kamasi Washington, Yeat, Jorja Smith, and Chloe Bailey, as well as Glover’s son. He’s also reportedly still keeping a few songs under wraps until Bando Stone‘s release. We already know he co-produced the album along with Max Martin, Michael Uzowuru, and Ludwig Göransson, the latter of whom produced Gambino’s 2013 LP Because The Internet.

Glover performed some tracks including “Survive” and recent single “Lithonia,” and Lacy and Fousheé were also on hand to add live accompaniment. A couple of music videos from Gambino’s recent release Atavista were debuted too. “u may want to smoke or eat one before coming to the show tonight,” Glover wrote on X before the event. Check it all out below.

CHILDISH GAMBINO, STEVE LACY, AND FOUSHEE PERFORMING A NEW SONG pic.twitter.com/FNX6QvOfMI — Annabelle! (@annabelle816) July 7, 2024

"Running Away" Childish Gambino & Fousheé This one might've been my favorite from the album (also peep Steve on videographer mode lol) pic.twitter.com/ubMreJt4du — Annabelle! (@annabelle816) July 7, 2024

NEW CHILDISH GAMBINO WITH JORJA SMITH AND AMAARAE pic.twitter.com/ZMAyLcibrP — Annabelle! (@annabelle816) July 7, 2024

lemme find out childish gambino rapping again lmao son said “the blog era over !!” pic.twitter.com/TGstgqfTiQ — jordan (@jrosethereturn) July 7, 2024

Childish Gambino performing “Survive” on Little Island in NYC #BandoStone pic.twitter.com/J5m3ttq6N0 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 7, 2024

Childish Gambino on working with Yeat and talking about the future of civilization pic.twitter.com/z2gSJScWzv — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 7, 2024

u may want to smoke or eat one before coming to the show tonight. — donald (@donaldglover) July 6, 2024

keep dont smoking. itll still be good w/o. 😎 drive safe. — donald (@donaldglover) July 6, 2024

Bando Stone & The New World is out 7/19 via RCA.