Cornelius is making the most of his comeback. In June 2023 he released his first album in six years, Dream In Dream, which he followed up a year later with the May single “Too Much Love For Sauna (Falling Deep).” Last month, he put out an ambient album titled Ethereal Essence. Now, the Japanese avant-pop musician has another new song out called “Mind Train.”

“Mind Train” is a nine-minute odyssey driven by a winding, looping guitar riff and chugging synths. It takes its time crescendoing up until a few moments of spacey calmness, before revving back up again. Listen to it below.

What’s more, Cornelius has announced a handful of West Coast gigs for September, marking his first North American tour in five years. Find tickets here.

TOUR DATES:

09/01 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

09/06 – London, UK @ Barbican

09/21 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

09/22 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s

09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

09/25 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

09/27 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/29 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre