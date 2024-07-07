Cornelius – “Mind Train”

New Music July 7, 2024 2:52 PM By Abby Jones

New Music July 7, 2024 2:52 PM By Abby Jones

Cornelius is making the most of his comeback. In June 2023 he released his first album in six years, Dream In Dream, which he followed up a year later with the May single “Too Much Love For Sauna (Falling Deep).” Last month, he put out an ambient album titled Ethereal Essence. Now, the Japanese avant-pop musician has another new song out called “Mind Train.”

“Mind Train” is a nine-minute odyssey driven by a winding, looping guitar riff and chugging synths. It takes its time crescendoing up until a few moments of spacey calmness, before revving back up again. Listen to it below.

What’s more, Cornelius has announced a handful of West Coast gigs for September, marking his first North American tour in five years. Find tickets here.

TOUR DATES:
09/01 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
09/06 – London, UK @ Barbican
09/21 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
09/22 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s
09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
09/25 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
09/27 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
09/29 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre

