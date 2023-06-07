Cornelius – “All Things Must Pass”

New Music June 7, 2023 10:22 AM By James Rettig

Cornelius – “All Things Must Pass”

New Music June 7, 2023 10:22 AM By James Rettig

Later this month, Cornelius is releasing a new album, Dream In Dream, the Japanese composer’s first proper full-length since 2017’s Mellow Waves. It includes “Change And Vanish,” a track he released last summer, and the more recent “Sparks.” Today, he’s back with another Dream In Dream single, “All Things Must Pass,” and he’s shared the album’s tracklist. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Change And Vanish”
02 “Sparks”
03 “TOO PURE’
04 “Out Of Time”
05 “Environmental”
06 “NIGHT HERON”
07 “Mirage”
08 “DRIFTS”
09 “Dream In The Mist”
10 “All Things Must Pass”

LIVE DATES:
06/16 Melbourne, AU @ RISING Festival
06/17 Sydney, AU @ VIVID Festival
08/17 Tokyo, Japan @ Liquid Room
08/19 Tokyo, Japan @ Summer Sonic Tokyo
08/20 Osaka, Japan @ Summer Sonic Osaka

Dream In Dream is out 6/28 via Warner Music Japan.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The 50 Best Albums Of 2023 So Far

1 day ago 0

Paul Oakenfold’s Former Assistant Alleges He Regularly Masturbated In Front Of Her Beginning On Her First Day

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest