Later this month, Cornelius is releasing a new album, Dream In Dream, the Japanese composer’s first proper full-length since 2017’s Mellow Waves. It includes “Change And Vanish,” a track he released last summer, and the more recent “Sparks.” Today, he’s back with another Dream In Dream single, “All Things Must Pass,” and he’s shared the album’s tracklist. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Change And Vanish”

02 “Sparks”

03 “TOO PURE’

04 “Out Of Time”

05 “Environmental”

06 “NIGHT HERON”

07 “Mirage”

08 “DRIFTS”

09 “Dream In The Mist”

10 “All Things Must Pass”

LIVE DATES:

06/16 Melbourne, AU @ RISING Festival

06/17 Sydney, AU @ VIVID Festival

08/17 Tokyo, Japan @ Liquid Room

08/19 Tokyo, Japan @ Summer Sonic Tokyo

08/20 Osaka, Japan @ Summer Sonic Osaka

Dream In Dream is out 6/28 via Warner Music Japan.