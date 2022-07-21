Cornelius – “Change And Vanish” (Feat. mei ehara)

Cornelius has released a new song, “Change And Vanish.”

It’s the Japanese experimental musician’s first new track since last year when he resigned from his role as a composer for the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony after incidents of past bullying began circulating online. Cornelius denied those incidents, and a couple months ago he released another statement saying that he would be resuming activities, including performances and new songs.

“Since last summer, I have been reflecting strongly on my past immaturity and constantly thinking about how I should face society from now on,” he wrote. “In the midst of all this, I have been greatly encouraged by the fans who have sent their voices of support and by the people involved who have continued to support me. I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart. In my future musical activities, I will strive to do the best work I can.”

“Change And Vanish” features the Japanese musician mei ehara — hear it below: