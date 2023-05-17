Cornelius – “Sparks” & “Quantum Ghosts”

Cornelius – “Sparks” & “Quantum Ghosts”

New Music May 17, 2023 10:01 AM By James Rettig

Last summer, Cornelius released “Change And Vanish,” the Japanese composer’s first single since he announced that he would be resuming activities following his Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony controversy. And now he has a new album on the way called Dream In Dream, which will be released at the end of June. It’s his first full-length since 2017’s Mellow Waves, which was then his first album in 11 years. Today, he’s sharing a new single, “Sparks,” which a music video directed by Koichiro Tsujikawa. He’s also shared “Quantum Ghosts,” the B-side of the 7″ for “Sparks.” Check out both below.

Dream In Dream is out 6/28 via Warner Music Japan.

