King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are back once again. The mega-prolific psych-rockers will release their 26th album Flight b741 this summer, and we have the first proper sample of what’s to come today with the single “Le Risque.”

While writing the follow-up to last year’s The Silver Cord, the members of King Gizz got really into the Band and early Steve Miller Band;Flight b741 sees them embrace classic blues rock as a result. While King Gizz historically loves a concept album, a press release claims this album’s M.O. is “no concept.” Here’s what Gizzard king Stu Mackenzie has to say:

We had broad themes for every song, and for the bigger picture of the album as a whole, but once the mic was passed it was all up to the person who was singing. These songs weren’t written in isolation – someone would write their verse, sing it for the demo, and that would inspire the next person’s part. So we were riffing off each other. Lyrically, it’s all pretty introspective – we’re having a lot of fun, but we’re often singing about some pretty heavy shit, and probably hitting on some deeper, more universal themes than usual. It’s not a sci-fi record, it’s about life and stuff.

“Le Risque” features the vocal debut of drummer Michael Cavanagh, and director Guy Tyzack’s accompanying music video stars the band with a real air hanger. Check it out below.

Flight b741 is out 8/9 via the band’s own (p)doom records.