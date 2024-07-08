Armlock, the Australian duo of Simon Lam (who you may know from Kllo and Nearly Oratorio) and Hamish Mitchell, are just days away from the release of new album Seashell Angel Lucky Charm. The album is just 18 minutes long, so by sharing a third advance track today — to go along with prior singles “Ice Cold” and “Guardian” — they’re being quite generous with the preview.

Today’s new track “Fear” keeps the post-Alex G slowcore vibes flowing. “This song is about feeling overwhelmed by life’s expectations,” Lam told Flood. “I’m scared of what lies ahead, but those around me don’t look so concerned, which worries me even more.”

Watch the “Fear” video below.

Seashell Angel Lucky Charm is out 7/12 on Run For Cover.