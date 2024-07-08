Fyre Fest’s Billy McFarland Is Arranging Meetings With Rappers For Donald Trump

Billy McFarland, who rose to notoriety as the scam artist behind Fyre Fest, is arranging meetings with rappers for Donald Trump, Rolling Stone reports.

Trump was president when the DOJ put McFarland behind bars for his fraudulent behavior surrounding the doomed festival. It’s been two years since he was released from prison early and one year since he appeared on Fox News (he’s pictured above as a guest on Jesse Watters’ show). Now, his right-wing connections have deepened significantly.

According to the RS report, McFarland has no official role with Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, but he has informally reached out to broker a meeting with rappers including Icewear Vezzo. McFarland previously told radio personality Angela Yee that he arranged Trump’s meeting with Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, who appeared at a Trump rally in the Bronx in May. Trump’s goal is reportedly to get rappers to endorse him for president. He’s been working to make contact with a list of rappers, some of whom have not publicly expressed interest in Trump. He famously earned the support of Kanye West in previous election cycles and used his presidential powers to pardon Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.

“There is nothing more on brand for a convicted felon like Donald Trump than recruiting another convicted felon to join his campaign just in time for the Republican National Convention,” Democratic National Committee spokesperson Alex Floyd tells TMZ, “which is shaping up to be just as much of a dumpster fire as Fyre Fest.”