Taylor Swift Releases “Fortnight” Cults Remix And Acoustic Version

New Music July 9, 2024 10:59 AM By Abby Jones

I know! You’re probably tired of reading about Taylor Swift! Firstly: Imagine how tired we are. It’s not our fault that she keeps on doing stuff. Today’s news is that she enlisted indie sleaze heavyweights Cults to remix the Post Malone-featuring Tortured Poets Department opening track “Fortnight.”

Honestly, I think I prefer “Fortnight” with a dash of Cults (who have a new album of their own coming out later this month). Swift also released an acoustic version of “Fortnight” if that’s your thing. Listen to both below.

Meanwhile, The Tortured Poets Department has now sat at #1 on the Billboard 200 for its 11th consecutive week. That’s a few fortnights.

