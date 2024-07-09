Merce Lemon – “Backyard Lover”

New Music July 9, 2024 4:22 PM By Chris DeVille

Merce Lemon – “Backyard Lover”

New Music July 9, 2024 4:22 PM By Chris DeVille

Recent single “Will You Do Me A Kindness” made us say “Good God, Merce Lemon!” Today the Pittsburgh singer-songwriter is following up that song with the lead single from a new album coming this fall.

Lemon will release Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild in September. “Backyard Lover,” our first taste of the album, is a sad-eyed, country-tinged indie rock ballad. Sounding like a Sharon Van Etten for the Wednesday generation, her heavy vocals intertwine with weepy pedal steel as the song builds to its fiery classic rock climax. “So many of my songs are touched by and explore death, specifically in relation to the loss I experienced of my best friend when I was fifteen years old,” Lemon says in a press release. “That loss has forever changed me and who I am in my relationships to lovers, friends, family.”

The “Backyard Lover” video was shot by Lemon’s dad Greg Pierce on 16mm film. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Birdseed”
02 “Backyard Lover”
03 “Window”
04 “Foolish And Fast”
05 “Rain”
06 “Crow”
07 “Slipknot”
08 “Blueberry Heaven”
09 “Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild”

Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild is out 9/27 on Darling Recordings. Pre-order it here.

Justin Gordon

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nicki Minaj Performs For Only 45 Minutes In Ireland, Cancels Show In Romania

2 days ago 0

Rashida Jones Discusses Teenage Beef With Tupac Shakur And Being “Basically” Married To Ezra Koenig

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” (Feat. Charlie Puth)

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest