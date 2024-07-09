Recent single “Will You Do Me A Kindness” made us say “Good God, Merce Lemon!” Today the Pittsburgh singer-songwriter is following up that song with the lead single from a new album coming this fall.

Lemon will release Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild in September. “Backyard Lover,” our first taste of the album, is a sad-eyed, country-tinged indie rock ballad. Sounding like a Sharon Van Etten for the Wednesday generation, her heavy vocals intertwine with weepy pedal steel as the song builds to its fiery classic rock climax. “So many of my songs are touched by and explore death, specifically in relation to the loss I experienced of my best friend when I was fifteen years old,” Lemon says in a press release. “That loss has forever changed me and who I am in my relationships to lovers, friends, family.”

The “Backyard Lover” video was shot by Lemon’s dad Greg Pierce on 16mm film. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Birdseed”

02 “Backyard Lover”

03 “Window”

04 “Foolish And Fast”

05 “Rain”

06 “Crow”

07 “Slipknot”

08 “Blueberry Heaven”

09 “Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild”

Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild is out 9/27 on Darling Recordings. Pre-order it here.