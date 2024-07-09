Ty Segall – “The Dance (Edit)”

New Music July 9, 2024 6:11 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Ty Segall – “The Dance (Edit)”

New Music July 9, 2024 6:11 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, Ty Segall released the double album Three Bells. Today, the garage-rock stalwart is announcing his second LP of the year, Love Rudiments, out August 30. The lead single “The Dance (Edit)” is out now.

Love Rudiments is an ode to drums and doesn’t feature any vocals. It comprises four tracks, three of which are made up of a few songs; “The Dance” has been edited down into one song for this single release. Hear it below and see his upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:
01 “First Look / First Conversation / Walk Home Pt. 1”
02 “Getting Ready / Arrival / The Dance / Walk Home Pt. II / First Touch”
03 “Honeymoon / Life / Confrontation / Argument / Separation / Realization”
04 “Love Rudiments”

TOUR DATES:
07/27/24 – Carnation, WA @ Timber! Outdoor Music Festival
07/28/24 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater
08/03/24 – San Pedro, CA @ Brouwerij West (at Genuine Souvenirs)
09/05/24-09/07/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
10/24/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bob Baker Marionette Theater *
10/25/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Barnsdall Gallery *
02/20/25 – San Diego, CA @ Lou Lou’s @ Lafayette Hotel *
02/21/25 – Ojai, CA @ Ojai Valley Woman’s Club *
02/22/25 – Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre *
02/23/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theater *
02/26/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *
02/28/25 – Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub *
03/02/25 – Sacramento, CA @ The Sofia *
04/06/25 – Austin, TX @ Parish *
04/07/25 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips *
04/08/25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre *
04/10/25 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *
04/14/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
04/15/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club *
04/17/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *
04/19/25 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom *
04/21/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *
04/22/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *
04/23/25 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *
04/25/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Parkway Theater *
04/26/25 – Omaha, NE @ Scottish Rite *
04/27/25 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *
04/29/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *
04/30/25 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club *

*solo acoustic guitar

Love Rudiments is out 8/30 on Drag City.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nicki Minaj Performs For Only 45 Minutes In Ireland, Cancels Show In Romania

2 days ago 0

Rashida Jones Discusses Teenage Beef With Tupac Shakur And Being “Basically” Married To Ezra Koenig

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” (Feat. Charlie Puth)

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest