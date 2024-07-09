Earlier this year, Ty Segall released the double album Three Bells. Today, the garage-rock stalwart is announcing his second LP of the year, Love Rudiments, out August 30. The lead single “The Dance (Edit)” is out now.

Love Rudiments is an ode to drums and doesn’t feature any vocals. It comprises four tracks, three of which are made up of a few songs; “The Dance” has been edited down into one song for this single release. Hear it below and see his upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “First Look / First Conversation / Walk Home Pt. 1”

02 “Getting Ready / Arrival / The Dance / Walk Home Pt. II / First Touch”

03 “Honeymoon / Life / Confrontation / Argument / Separation / Realization”

04 “Love Rudiments”

TOUR DATES:

07/27/24 – Carnation, WA @ Timber! Outdoor Music Festival

07/28/24 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

08/03/24 – San Pedro, CA @ Brouwerij West (at Genuine Souvenirs)

09/05/24-09/07/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

10/24/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bob Baker Marionette Theater *

10/25/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Barnsdall Gallery *

02/20/25 – San Diego, CA @ Lou Lou’s @ Lafayette Hotel *

02/21/25 – Ojai, CA @ Ojai Valley Woman’s Club *

02/22/25 – Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre *

02/23/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theater *

02/26/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *

02/28/25 – Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub *

03/02/25 – Sacramento, CA @ The Sofia *

04/06/25 – Austin, TX @ Parish *

04/07/25 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips *

04/08/25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre *

04/10/25 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

04/14/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

04/15/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club *

04/17/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

04/19/25 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom *

04/21/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

04/22/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

04/23/25 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

04/25/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Parkway Theater *

04/26/25 – Omaha, NE @ Scottish Rite *

04/27/25 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

04/29/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

04/30/25 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club *

*solo acoustic guitar

Love Rudiments is out 8/30 on Drag City.