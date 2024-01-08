After sharing the songs “Void” and “Eggman,” Ty Segall announced his new album Three Bells in November and unveiled “My Room.” Today, just a few weeks before the LP’s release, he’s unleashing the wholesome final single “My Best Friend” with an adorable music video. Watch it below.

TOUR DATES:

02/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

02/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

02/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern*

02/24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

04/19 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

04/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

04/22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Outside)

04/23 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

04/24 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

04/26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/27 – Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre

04/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/01 – Boston, MA @ Royale

05/02 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

05/03 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

05/06 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/07 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

05/09 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

05/10-12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

06/17 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy

06/18 – Zürich, CH @ Mascotte

06/20 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival

06/22 – Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre

06/24 – Manchester, UK @ New Century

06/25 – Dublin, IRE @ Button Factory

06/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union (QMU)

06/28 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

06/30 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Sounds 2024

07/02 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef

07/03 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

07/04 – Vilanova i la Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival 2024

07/07 – Beuningen, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole

* with White Fence

Three Bells is out 1/26 via Drag City.