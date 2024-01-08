Ty Segall – “My Best Friend”
After sharing the songs “Void” and “Eggman,” Ty Segall announced his new album Three Bells in November and unveiled “My Room.” Today, just a few weeks before the LP’s release, he’s unleashing the wholesome final single “My Best Friend” with an adorable music video. Watch it below.
TOUR DATES:
02/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
02/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
02/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern*
02/24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
04/19 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
04/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
04/22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Outside)
04/23 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
04/24 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
04/26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
04/27 – Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre
04/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05/01 – Boston, MA @ Royale
05/02 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
05/03 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
05/06 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/07 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
05/09 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
05/10-12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
06/17 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy
06/18 – Zürich, CH @ Mascotte
06/20 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival
06/22 – Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre
06/24 – Manchester, UK @ New Century
06/25 – Dublin, IRE @ Button Factory
06/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union (QMU)
06/28 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
06/30 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Sounds 2024
07/02 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef
07/03 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
07/04 – Vilanova i la Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival 2024
07/07 – Beuningen, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole
* with White Fence
Three Bells is out 1/26 via Drag City.