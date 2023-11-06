Ty Segall – “My Room”
Over the past few months, Ty Segall has released a couple singles — “Void” and “Eggman” — and today he’s announcing a new full-length album, which those two tracks will appear on, alongside today’s new song “My Room.”
Segall’s new LP is called Three Bells. It’s his follow-up to last year’s Hello, Hi. Since then, he’s also put out a new full-length as part of the C.I.A.. His wife Denée and fellow C.I.A. bandmate Emmett Kelly both contributed to the new album, as did members of his Freedom Band and co-producer Cooper Crain. Listen to “My Room” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “The Bell”
02 “Void”
03 “I Hear”
04 “Hi Dee Dee”
05 “My Best Friend”
06 “Reflections”
07 “Move”
08 “Eggman”
09 “My Room”
10 “Watcher”
11 “Repetition”
12 “To You”
13 “Wait”
14 “Denée”
15 “What Can We Do”
TOUR DATES:
11/10 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall – Solo Acoustic#
11/11 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom – Solo Acoustic#
11/30 Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren – Solo Acoustic
12/01 North Fork, CA @ Bandit Tavern – Solo Acoustic
12/02 Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Tavern – Solo Acoustic
02/20 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
02/21 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
02/23 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern*
02/24 Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
04/19 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
04/20 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
04/22 Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Outside)
04/23 Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
04/24 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
04/26 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
04/27 Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre
04/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/29 New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05/01 Boston, MA @ Royale
05/02 Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
05/03 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/05 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
05/06 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/07 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
05/09 Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
05/11 Sacramento, CA @ Harlowʼs
06/28 London, UK @ Roundhouse
# w/ Mike Donovan
*w/ White Fence
Three Bells is out 1/26 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.