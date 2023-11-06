Over the past few months, Ty Segall has released a couple singles — “Void” and “Eggman” — and today he’s announcing a new full-length album, which those two tracks will appear on, alongside today’s new song “My Room.”

Segall’s new LP is called Three Bells. It’s his follow-up to last year’s Hello, Hi. Since then, he’s also put out a new full-length as part of the C.I.A.. His wife Denée and fellow C.I.A. bandmate Emmett Kelly both contributed to the new album, as did members of his Freedom Band and co-producer Cooper Crain. Listen to “My Room” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Bell”

02 “Void”

03 “I Hear”

04 “Hi Dee Dee”

05 “My Best Friend”

06 “Reflections”

07 “Move”

08 “Eggman”

09 “My Room”

10 “Watcher”

11 “Repetition”

12 “To You”

13 “Wait”

14 “Denée”

15 “What Can We Do”

TOUR DATES:

11/10 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall – Solo Acoustic#

11/11 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom – Solo Acoustic#

11/30 Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren – Solo Acoustic

12/01 North Fork, CA @ Bandit Tavern – Solo Acoustic

12/02 Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Tavern – Solo Acoustic

02/20 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

02/21 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

02/23 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern*

02/24 Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

04/19 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

04/20 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

04/22 Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Outside)

04/23 Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

04/24 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

04/26 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/27 Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre

04/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/29 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/01 Boston, MA @ Royale

05/02 Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

05/03 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/05 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

05/06 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/07 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

05/09 Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

05/11 Sacramento, CA @ Harlowʼs

06/28 London, UK @ Roundhouse

# w/ Mike Donovan

*w/ White Fence

Three Bells is out 1/26 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.