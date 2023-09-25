Ty Segall – “Eggman”

New Music September 25, 2023 9:54 AM By James Rettig

Ty Segall – “Eggman”

New Music September 25, 2023 9:54 AM By James Rettig

Last month, Ty Segall released a new single, “Void,” accompanied by the announcement of a North American tour that will kick off next year. Today, Segall is back with another track, “Eggman,’ which comes with a video of him trying to eat a whole lot of eggs.

Segall wrote the track with his wife and the C.I.A. bandmate Denée, and it’s wry and twisted. “Hey! Do you hear what I say? Would you look at your face?” he sings on it. “Your mouth’s agape and caked with eggs/ Hey, I’m talking to you, do you know what you do?/ You sit and rot your mind with thought.”

Watch and listen below.

“Eggman” is out now via Drag City.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Paul Simon Breaks Down His Hits And Praises Disturbed Cover In Howard Stern Debut

3 days ago 0

Elon Musk Reportedly Brought A Gun To Grimes’ Cyberpunk 2077 Recording Session To Demand A Cameo In The Game

6 days ago 0

Watch Bob Dylan Play Surprise Set With The Heartbreakers At Farm Aid

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest