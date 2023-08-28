Ty Segall – “Void”
Hey, Ty Segall released a seven-minute experimental prog-rock song! “Void,” released today to accompany Segall’s 2024(!) tour announcement, is a relative rarity within the veteran garage-rocker’s extensive catalog. It begins with an eerie, dissonant acoustic arpeggio and builds layers from there. It never really settles into the hard-charging take-no-prisoners mode I associate with Segall’s live show, but it eventually bottoms out into something like ominous classic rock, like a proto-metal version of late-period Beatles. “Void” comes with a video directed by Ty and Denée Segall, which you can watch below.
TOUR DATES:
09/06 – Topanga Canyon, CA @ Theatricum Botanicum*
09/07 – Topanga Canyon, CA @ Theatricum Botanicum*
10/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom^
10/06 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre^
10/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre^
10/26 – Austin, TX @ LEVITATION
11/10 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall – Solo Acoustic
11/11 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom – Solo Acoustic
02/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
02/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
02/24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
04/19 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
04/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
04/23 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
04/24 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
04/26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
04/27 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis
04/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05/01 – Boston, MA @ Royale
05/02 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
05/03 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
05/06 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/07 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
05/09 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
05/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
*Acoustic set w/ The Freedom Band
^w/ Axis: Sova