Hey, Ty Segall released a seven-minute experimental prog-rock song! “Void,” released today to accompany Segall’s 2024(!) tour announcement, is a relative rarity within the veteran garage-rocker’s extensive catalog. It begins with an eerie, dissonant acoustic arpeggio and builds layers from there. It never really settles into the hard-charging take-no-prisoners mode I associate with Segall’s live show, but it eventually bottoms out into something like ominous classic rock, like a proto-metal version of late-period Beatles. “Void” comes with a video directed by Ty and Denée Segall, which you can watch below.

TOUR DATES:

09/06 – Topanga Canyon, CA @ Theatricum Botanicum*

09/07 – Topanga Canyon, CA @ Theatricum Botanicum*

10/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom^

10/06 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre^

10/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre^

10/26 – Austin, TX @ LEVITATION

11/10 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall – Solo Acoustic

11/11 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom – Solo Acoustic

02/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

02/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

02/24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

04/19 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

04/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

04/23 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

04/24 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

04/26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/27 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis

04/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/01 – Boston, MA @ Royale

05/02 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

05/03 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

05/06 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/07 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

05/09 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

05/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

*Acoustic set w/ The Freedom Band

^w/ Axis: Sova