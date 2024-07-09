TR/ST – “All At Once”

New Music July 9, 2024 7:20 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, TR/ST released the song “Soon” and revealed an album was coming. Today, the synth project of Robert Alfons has announced Performance, the follow-up to 2019’s The Destroyer (Part 2). The glimmering single “All At Once” is out now.

Performance is his debut for Dais and it’s produced by Alfons, Burke Battelle, and Nightfeelings. Hear “All At Once” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Soon”
02 “Regret”
03 “All At Once”
04 “The Shore”
05 “Boys Of LA”
06 “Clowned”
07 “Dark Day”
08 “Performance”
09 “Warp”

Performance is out 9/13 on Dais.

