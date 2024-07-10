The Strokes’ Nick Valensi Shares Surprise New CRX EP Interiors

New Music July 10, 2024 5:25 PM By Chris DeVille

Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi leads his own band called CRX, who’ve released two LPs, 2016’s New Skin and 2019’s Peek. The latter was the last we’d heard from CRX until today, when an all-new EP from the band materialized on streaming services. Interiors, which CRX and Valensi’s dormant social media accounts have yet to acknowledge, is a bright and funky five-song set — sort of like the Strokes if they were trying to sound more like INXS? Dig into the whole project below.

