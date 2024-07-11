Last month, Chime School announced their new album The Boy Who Ran The Paisley Hotel and released “Give Your Heart Away.” Today, the project of Bay Area singer-songwriter Andy Pastalaniec shared the new single “Wandering Song.”

Pastalaniec says the inspiration for the track is “what if East Village had written (Teenage Fanclub’s) ‘Sparky’s Dream,’ and there’s some musical nods to the former and rhythmic nods to the latter throughout.” It was also influenced by Naomi Klein’s 2023 book, Doppelganger, about which Pastalaniec added, “In her chapter about social media she talks about our ‘digital golems,’ and articulates some of what I was trying to get at far better than I could.” Listen below.

The Boy Who Ran The Paisley Hotel is out 8/23 via Slumberland.