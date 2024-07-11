Danny Elfman Sued For Defamation Over His Sexual Misconduct Denial

Last year, composer Nomi Abadi sued her one-time mentor Danny Elfman for allegedly failing to pay portions of a $830,000 sexual harassment settlement. Now, Abadi has sued Elfman again, this time for defamation over comments the Nightmare Before Christmas composer made about her in a statement to Rolling Stone denying the allegations.

Abadi filed a police report accusing Elfman of sexual misconduct in November 2017. The two signed a settlement the following year, and it went unreported until July 2023. Abadi’s initial police report alleged that over the course of nearly a year, Elfman exposed himself and masturbated multiple times in front of her without her consent. Per Variety, Abadi filed a new lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday alleging that Elfman “peddled appalling lies for publication to Rolling Stone about Nomi.” The claim adds that Elfman and his team’s statements depicted Abadi as “a scorned woman seeking revenge and money” for Elfman having “rejected” her, and that as a result, “Nomi’s career ambitions [were left] in tatters.”

Elfman’s statement to Rolling Stone last year reads:

Ms. Abadi’s allegations are simply not true. I allowed someone to get close to me without knowing that I was her ‘childhood crush’ and that her intention was to break up my marriage and replace my wife. When this person realized that I wanted distance from her, she made it clear that I would pay for having rejected her. I allowed an ill-advised friendship to have far-reaching consequences, and that error in judgment is entirely my fault. I have done nothing indecent or wrong, and my lawyers stand ready to prove with voluminous evidence that these accusations are false.

In October 2023, a second woman going by the name Jane Doe XX also accused Elfman of sexual misconduct, spanning from 1997 to 2002. She sued Elfman and his company, Musica de la Muerta, for sexual assault, gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual harassment, and negligence. Elfman is represented by Camille Vasquez, the attorney known for representing Johnny Depp in a 2022 trial with the actor’s ex-wife Amber Heard.