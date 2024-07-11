Mustafa – “SNL”

Mustafa – “SNL”

New Music July 11, 2024 11:56 AM By Chris DeVille

Just last week Mustafa, the Toronto-based Sudanese-Canadian poet and singer, hosted a benefit show for Gaza and Sudan in London. Today he has announced his official debut album. Dunya, Arabic for “the world in all its flaws,” is coming in September via Jagjaguwar. It includes Mustafa’s recent single “Gaza Is Calling” as well as prior singles “Imaan” and “Name Of God.”

Today, along with the album announcement, Mustafa is sharing new single “SNL,” which was produced by his frequent collaborator Simon Hessman and Rodaidh McDonald. The song arrives with a self-directed music video, which you can watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Name Of God”
02 “What Happened, Mohamed?”
03 “Imaan”
04 “What good is a heart?”
05 “SNL”
06 “I’ll Go Anywhere”
07 “Beauty, end”
08 “Old Life”
09 “Gaza Is Calling”
10 “Leaving Toronto”
11 “Hope is a Knife”
12 “Nouri”

Dunya is out 9/27 on Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.

