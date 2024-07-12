Hear Water From Your Eyes Cover Adele, Third Eye Blind, & Al Green On New EP

Earlier this week, Water From Your Eyes announced a covers EP titled MP3 Player 1. The indie-pop weirdos unleashed their rendition of Chumbawamba’s “The Good Ship Lifestyle,” and now the EP is out in full.

Along with “The Good Ship Lifestyle,” MP3 Player 1 has Adele’s “Someone Like You” in the style of the Cure, a shimmering take on Third Eye Blind’s “Motorcycle Drive By,” and an endearing interpretation of Al Green’s “So Tired Of Being Lonely.” Stream it below.



