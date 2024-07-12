Hear Water From Your Eyes Cover Adele, Third Eye Blind, & Al Green On New EP

New Music July 12, 2024 12:00 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Hear Water From Your Eyes Cover Adele, Third Eye Blind, & Al Green On New EP

New Music July 12, 2024 12:00 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this week, Water From Your Eyes announced a covers EP titled MP3 Player 1. The indie-pop weirdos unleashed their rendition of Chumbawamba’s “The Good Ship Lifestyle,” and now the EP is out in full.

Along with “The Good Ship Lifestyle,” MP3 Player 1 has Adele’s “Someone Like You” in the style of the Cure, a shimmering take on Third Eye Blind’s “Motorcycle Drive By,” and an endearing interpretation of Al Green’s “So Tired Of Being Lonely.” Stream it below.


Related

Water From Your Eyes, A Weird Band For Weird Times
Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Neutral Milk Hotel’s Julian Koster Accused Of Grooming And Sexual Assault By Elephant 6 Musician Nesey Gallons

1 day ago 0

Big Thief Part Ways With Bassist Max Oleartchik

1 day ago 0

Rashida Jones Discusses Teenage Beef With Tupac Shakur And Being “Basically” Married To Ezra Koenig

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest