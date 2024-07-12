In May, Nelly Furtado released “Love Bites” featuring Tove Lo and SG Lewis. Today, the pop veteran announced her seventh studio album 7, the follow-up to 2017’s The Ride. “Corazón” featuring Bomba Estéreo is out now.

“I started going out again and I kept hearing my music being played and remixed by DJs, and at the same time, my eldest daughter was showing me how the online community — including a whole new audience of Gen Z fans — were discovering and embracing my music, 20 years later,” Furtado said. “I heard the calling!”

Over the course of four years, Furtado wrote 400 songs. “I found my voice again,” she explained. “I came to the studio lost and searching for my artistic identity. I had done a lot of reflection and self-work during my seven years outside of music so I was bringing that growth into the studio with me.”

“This collection of songs is so personal,” she continued. “It reflects my journey through heartbreak and finding my confidence as an artist again, into the pure joy and celebration you feel when you’re nurturing your passion and are part of a community.”

“Corazón” is co-produced by Nelly Furtado and T-Minus. Hear it below.

7 is out 9/20 on Nelstar/21 Entertainment/Casablanca Records/Republic Records.