Nelly Furtado – “Love Bites” (Feat. Tove Lo & SG Lewis)

New Music May 22, 2024 12:42 PM By James Rettig

Nelly Furtado has been popping up on songs quite a bit over the past year, and today she’s sharing a new single called “Love Bites.” She co-wrote it with Tove Lo and SG Lewis, who both get feature credits, and it was produced by SG Lewis.

“I felt called back to music from the DJ community,” Furtado said. “DJs were remixing my songs at concerts, clubs, and on social media, and I realized how much people like to dance and escape to my music. It’s the healthiest vice you can have, and I love the opportunity to write music that lets people escape more than anything.”

“Love Bites” is out now via Nelstar/21 Entertainment/Casablanca Records/Republic Records.

