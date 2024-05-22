Nelly Furtado has been popping up on songs quite a bit over the past year, and today she’s sharing a new single called “Love Bites.” She co-wrote it with Tove Lo and SG Lewis, who both get feature credits, and it was produced by SG Lewis.

“I felt called back to music from the DJ community,” Furtado said. “DJs were remixing my songs at concerts, clubs, and on social media, and I realized how much people like to dance and escape to my music. It’s the healthiest vice you can have, and I love the opportunity to write music that lets people escape more than anything.”

Check it out below.

Someone tell Billie:

Billie Eilish confesses she is currently listening a lot of Nelly Furtado. pic.twitter.com/oPfFM6ZV8y — Nelly Furtado Charts (@NellyFCharts) May 14, 2024

“Love Bites” is out now via Nelstar/21 Entertainment/Casablanca Records/Republic Records.