In 2006 and 2007, a resurgent Timbaland produced a staggering run of hits for Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado, essentially taking over mainstream pop for a couple years. This was the era of “SexyBack,” of “My Love,” of “What Goes Around… Comes Around,” of “Promiscuous,” of “Say It Right” — and those were just the songs that hit #1.

To cap off that run, the hit-making firm of Timbaland, Timberlake, and Furtado released the victory-lap posse cut “Give It To Me,” which also topped the Hot 100. Today, that trio has reunited to run it back. Based on social media teasers, the dance-pop track “Keep Going Up!” is recognizably the work of these three stars, but we’ll have to listen to the full thing to see whether it recaptures their old glories. Do that below.

In related news, Timbaland and Timberlake have teamed up to curate music for select Monday Night Football games on ESPN this season, starting with “Keep Going Up!”