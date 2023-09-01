Timbaland, Nelly Furtado, & Justin Timberlake – “Keep Going Up!”

New Music September 1, 2023 12:03 AM By Chris DeVille

Timbaland, Nelly Furtado, & Justin Timberlake – “Keep Going Up!”

New Music September 1, 2023 12:03 AM By Chris DeVille

In 2006 and 2007, a resurgent Timbaland produced a staggering run of hits for Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado, essentially taking over mainstream pop for a couple years. This was the era of “SexyBack,” of “My Love,” of “What Goes Around… Comes Around,” of “Promiscuous,” of “Say It Right” — and those were just the songs that hit #1.

To cap off that run, the hit-making firm of Timbaland, Timberlake, and Furtado released the victory-lap posse cut “Give It To Me,” which also topped the Hot 100. Today, that trio has reunited to run it back. Based on social media teasers, the dance-pop track “Keep Going Up!” is recognizably the work of these three stars, but we’ll have to listen to the full thing to see whether it recaptures their old glories. Do that below.

In related news, Timbaland and Timberlake have teamed up to curate music for select Monday Night Football games on ESPN this season, starting with “Keep Going Up!”

Related

The Number Ones: Timbaland’s “Give It To Me” (Feat. Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake)
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Katy Kirby – “Cubic Zirconia”

3 days ago 0

Bob Dylan Gave Post Malone Song Lyrics But Revoked Them When He Took Too Long To Record

3 days ago 0

Róisín Murphy Shares Statement Following Blacklash To Her Transphobic Comments

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest