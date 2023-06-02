Dom Dolla & Nelly Furtado – “Eat Your Man”

On New Year’s Eve, at Australia’s Beyond The Valley Festival, Nelly Furtado returned to the stage for the first time in over five years, teaming up with house producer Dom Dolla. Today, the duo are releasing a new song, “Eat Your Man,” which cheekily references Furtado’s breakout 2000 hit “I’m Like A Bird.”

“Meeting Dom has been an absolute blessing,” Furtado says in a statement. “We have a real creative synergy and trust when we work together – we hear music in a similar way and I am super inspired by his live shows. He’s reminded me how much fun music can be and for that I am grateful.”

Dom Dolla adds:

Nelly first reached out to me after we were both booked to play Beyond The Valley Festival. She’d discovered my music not long before and was into what she heard. We immediately hit it off after hanging out and she mentioned that she was looking to start writing a bunch of new records and would love my input as a songwriter/producer. After a few days of writing she mentioned she would love to work on a club record together, and we began to put some ideas down. Not long after, ‘Eat Your Man’ was born. Nelly and I have since become really good friends – I even completed the mix down for this tune while house-sitting for her in LA. She’s the nicest pop star I’ve met thus far and is a joy to work with. The tune has since become a real moment in my DJ sets, I hope you guys like it as much as we do!

Listen to “Eat Your Man” below.

“Eat Your Man” is out now via Three Six Zero Recordings/Ministry Of Sound/Sony Music.