Tame Impala And A.P.C. Announce Clothing Collection Exploring “Psychedelic Minimalism”

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker recently accepted a one-time payday for his life’s work, selling his past and future catalog to Sony Music Publishing. It would be hilarious if he just stopped releasing new music now to focus on fashion. More likely, Parker’s new collaboration with the Parisian brand A.P.C. is more of a side quest, not a new obsession that will come to consume him, Kanye-style.

The A.P.C. x Tame Impala line will explore “psychedelic minimalism.” A.P.C. is billing it as Interaction #25, “the latest and perhaps loudest in A.P.C.’s ongoing series of collaborations” with figures including Jane Birken, Katie Holmes, and Kid Cudi. “When my daughter introduced me to Tame Impala,” A.P.C. founder Jean Touitou says in a press release, “it struck me as a synthesis of everything I’ve liked since the 1960s, from Soft Machine to Pink Floyd. I immediately loved their musical singularity and their deceptively casual style.”

Here’s what the release has to say about the actual clothes, all of which are unisex:

Kevin’s personal, playful references for the capsule – the post-hippie communes and intentional-living communities of 70’s Australia, as well as his own meditation practice – inform loose, flowing silhouettes and muted, earthy, pastel tones. Sustainably sourced to Kevin’s specifications in heavyweight jersey, fleece and denim, these pieces can be worn tone-on-tone or mixed and matched, their pastel yellow, pink and charcoal grey hues obtained using environmentally-safe mineral dyes. Tame Impala’s unique brand of psychedelia is translated into electric, multicolored alpaca sweaters and striped cotton corduroy trousers, accentuated by moody accessories like logo-branded bucket hats, shades and a shoulder bag in pale pink, faded rose and charcoal gray dyed denim. The meditation theme reverberates with the Tame Impala song title “breathe deeper” screen-printed on a white cotton T-shirt. Finally, a sweatshirt and jogging pants in cream padded jersey envelop the body in a cloud-like sensation, while a jacket in dark navy blue jersey with wave-like quilting adds a poetic feel to the indispensable painter jacket.

Here’s a preview that affirms they nailed the “commune” angle: