Kyle MacLachlan’s Brat Summer Just Got Even Brattier

Kyle MacLachlan is bumpin’ that. The actor best known for his role in Twin Peaks has been showing his love for Charli XCX’s monumental new album Brat. He told Yahoo! that “Von Dutch” is the song of the summer, his TikTok is full of videos set to the album’s songs, and at one point his Instagram avatar mimicked the LP artwork. On Friday, he finally met the pop star in Ibiza.

The pair took photos together at the Brat Beach event before the Charli XCX Presents: PARTYGIRL Boiler Room set. At this point, the 65-year-old “babygirl” of the internet has discussed his love for Brat in several interviews. Here’s what he told GQ:

I really enjoy it. The one that I really love, the banger I love, is “Von Dutch,” of course. It’s just got such a great groove, if you want to move. I mean, she’s very authentic. And the lyrics are very honest, I think they’re heartfelt. And she asks a lot of questions which I think any artist should ask, continue to ask: Where am I? Why am I here? Do I deserve this? Yes, I deserve this. Hey, maybe I’m not sure I deserve this. And she continually goes back to her roots. So she’s maintained that connection, which I think is really important to do. If you lose that as an artist, you can spin out.

When asked about what resonated with him about the record, he said:

There’s a real mix of styles on it… but then there’s also these reflections. I thought that her also referencing some of her influences — she talks about SOPHIE — is great. And the other one that I really like is “I might say something stupid,” because I was like, I totally relate to that. I think it’s kind of universal, when you’re out somewhere and you’re feeling like you don’t quite fit in, or oh god I’m gonna do something dumb. Or you feel insecure.

About his TikTok videos, he clarified that he works with “a wonderful creative team to help me post these, of course, and they are constantly bringing me new material, new songs, new things to think about. This is a way of keeping me fresh, I guess. Which I appreciate, at 65 years old.” Watch some of his clips below.