Worlds Worst – “Motor Mouth”

New Music July 15, 2024 1:50 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, we named Worlds Worst one of the Best New Bands of the year thanks to their gripping self-titled debut. The Salt Lake City grungy indie rock crew is back with “Motor Mouth” today.

Earlier this year, Worlds Worst shared the lo-fi “Idle” demo. The music video for “Motor Mouth” is the epitome of dudes rock with skateboard tricks, middle fingers, holding guitars like guns, shooting hoops, pissing in nature, and more. Watch until the end for an Eric André cameo.

