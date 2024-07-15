Fucked Up – “Divining Gods”

Fucked Up’s new album Another Day, the follow-up to last year’s One Day, arrives this summer. They’ve teased it with the single “Stimming” and the title track, and today, they’re back with another called “Divining Gods.”

The pummeling, caffeinated “Divining Gods” is described as a sequel of sorts to the One Day track “Nothing’s Immortal,” with both songs centering around the idea of making idols out of people. The first track dealt with the initial blow of being disappointed by someone you looked up to, while “Divining Gods” questions why we idolize humans in the first place. Vocalist Damian Abraham explains:

As religion has become less of a factor in our society, this spiritual void has been filled with the fanatical unquestioning worship of idols. And this isn’t just on the grandiose levels of cultural superstars, even in punk there is a tendency to build up our musical heroes to superhuman levels of grandeur. But humans putting others humans on pedestals rarely works out well. People are going to fail us, as we are going to fail people. It is the human condition to not live up to expectations. Where does this leave the godless worshipers? New gods will be found and new churches built to them, only to one day be burnt again. The void is continually emptied and filled. It almost seems like there is a natural cyclical nature to things.

A useful reminder! Listen to “Divining Gods” below.

Another Day will be self-released on 8/9.