Last year, the great Toronto experimental rock ‘n’ roll band Fucked Up released their album One Day. For that one, all the members of Fucked Up had 24 hours to write and record their parts, and the challenge seemed to unlock something in them. Since then, Fucked Up have remained busy, releasing a whole lot of music — the Cops EP, a couple of covers with the Halluci Nation, a bunch of one-offs. Now, just a year and a half after the release of One Day, the band has a new LP ready to go.

Later this summer. Fucked Up will release their new album Another Day. The band recorded the album, their shortest, in London and Toronto, with guitarist Mike Haliechuk producing and Alex Gamble engineering and mixing. The album has a bunch of guest vocalists, including Danko Jones, PONY’s Sam Bielanski, the Ontario band Pretty Matty, and the Chisel/Chubby And The Gang member Charlie Manning Walker. Lead single “Stimming” is a gorgeous, majestic guitar-rock jam that feels epic even at three minutes. Here’s what the band says about it:

In making the video for “Stimming,” we tried to depict the transcendence of music from within our bodies outward to physical action. Stimming is self-soothing behaviour through repetition, and in the context of music and our band, we overcome, calm, and manifest the best of ourselves through these specific, finely tuned physical movements which create a freeing joyous place from which to bring new ideas into the world.

Below, check out the “Stimming” video, starring and directed by drummer Jonah Falco, as well as the Another Day tracklist and Fucked Up’s forthcoming North American tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Face”

02 “Stimming”

03 “Tell Yourself You Will”

04 “Another Day”

05 “Paternal Instinct”

06 “Divining Gods”

07 “The One To Break It”

08 “More”

09 “Follow Fine Feeling”

10 “House Lights”

TOUR DATES:

7/14 – St Catharines, ON @ Warehouse *

7/15 – Windsor, ON @ Meteor *

7/16 – London, ON @ Palasad Socialbowl *

7/17 – Hamilton, ON @ Bridgeworks *

7/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club *

7/19 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

7/20 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge #

7/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

7/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

7/23 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

7/24 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Merge 35)

9/12 – Oshawa, ON @ Biltmore Theater *

9/13 – Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electriques *

9/14 – Ottawa, ON @ 27 Club *

9/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theater *

9/18 – Saskatoon, SK @ The Capitol Music Club *

9/19 – Edmonton, AB @ The Buckinham *

9/20 – Calgary, AB @ Modern Love *

9/21 – Kelowna, BC @ Revelry *

9/23 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom *

9/24 – Nanaimo, BC @ The Queens *

9/25 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl *

10/21 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach ^

10/22 – Kingston, UK @ Fighting Cocks ^

10/24 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Craufurd Arms ^

10/25 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford ^

10/26 – London, UK @ Oslo ^

10/28 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Caves %

10/29 – Newcastle, UK @ The Grove %

10/31 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

* with Chastity

# with OFF!

^ with the Tubs

% with Fast Blood

The self-released Another Day is out 8/9.