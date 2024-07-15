Wiz Khalifa Apologizes To Romania After Getting Arrested For Smoking A Joint Onstage

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify

News July 15, 2024 11:52 AM By Abby Jones

Have you ever watched Wiz Khalifa‘s Architectural Digest home tour? The guy’s got a whole dab bar. He owns a contraption that rolls 100 joints at once. He keeps all his glass paraphernalia on display. Not to mention his 2011 album was literally called Rolling Papers. He doesn’t strike me as the type to apologize for ever smoking weed, much less to an entire country. But rules change when you’re the guest, I suppose.

On Saturday night, Wiz performed at the Beach, Please! Festival in Constanța County, Romania, where recreational marijuana is illegal. According to a translated press release (via Hollywood Reporter), he was in possession of over 18 grams of cannabis. Onstage during his set, he also consumed “cannabis under the shape of a craft cigarette,” which is what I’ll be calling joints from now on. It’s unclear how far along he got in his set before police escorted him out of the venue, but setlist.fm has only documented two songs from the night. He was released from custody shortly after and evidently got himself a Popeyes chicken sandwich.

“Last nights show was amazing,” Wiz tweeted Sunday. “I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time.” (Missed opportunity to quote his own song there.) Hopefully we’ll see recreational marijuana legalized worldwide before too long, but until then, tread lightly in Europe, everyone.

