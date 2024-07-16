Believe the hype: Balance And Composure are getting ready to release their first album in eight years this fall. So far with you in spirit has been teased with “cross to bear” and “sorrow machine,” and today the emo band is back with “believe the hype.”

The sonorous eruption that earned “sorrow machine” a spot on our Best Songs Of The Week list exists on “believe the hype” at new heights. “believe the hype” is the type of track that incites the crowd to break into mayhem once the first chord rings out. It does what Balance And Composure do best: instrumentation as colossal and volatile as a tidal wave. Watch the video for the song below.

with you in spirit is out 10/4 on Memory Music.