Balance And Composure – “believe the hype”

Ashley Gellman

New Music July 16, 2024 1:08 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Balance And Composure – “believe the hype”

Ashley Gellman

New Music July 16, 2024 1:08 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Believe the hype: Balance And Composure are getting ready to release their first album in eight years this fall. So far with you in spirit has been teased with “cross to bear” and “sorrow machine,” and today the emo band is back with “believe the hype.”

The sonorous eruption that earned “sorrow machine” a spot on our Best Songs Of The Week list exists on “believe the hype” at new heights. “believe the hype” is the type of track that incites the crowd to break into mayhem once the first chord rings out. It does what Balance And Composure do best: instrumentation as colossal and volatile as a tidal wave. Watch the video for the song below.

with you in spirit is out 10/4 on Memory Music.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nine Inch Nails Announce The Downward Spiral 30th Anniversary Dr. Martens

1 day ago 0

Tool Fans Are Outraged Over JoJo Siwa’s New Merch

4 days ago 0

Katy Perry Says “Woman’s World” Is Satire After Backlash

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest