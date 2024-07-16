Ingrid Andress’ “Star-Spangled Banner” Was The National Distraction We Needed

We’ll probably never know why Ingrid Andress sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” the way that she did. This wasn’t a Fergie situation, where she tried to do something weird with a song that actively resists weirdness. Instead, by all appearances, she tried to sing a fairly low-key but regular version of the song, which is famously difficult to sing, and she biffed the fuck out of it. Maybe it was nerves! It happens! But there’s at least some possibility that she was going for a subversive atonal-experimental thing, since she hit some outlandishly rough notes in there. It’s not like she needed a moment to steady herself. Instead, the performance just got more difficult as it went along. Even the pyro display during the “rockets’ red glare” bit seemed like a misfire.

Nobody wants to go viral like this, but if it happens to you, you should own it. The most American thing that Ingrid Andress could possibly do would be to brag about her triumphant performance, dismissing all the haters and losers who don’t recognize her greatness. If you would like to behold this Anthem for yourself, it’s below. Please note the Phillies’ Alec Bohm doing the Steph Curry thing where he’s quite obviously trying not to laugh on camera.

Definitely one of the anthems of all time pic.twitter.com/LvSYSmR1wF — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 16, 2024

Ingrid Andress’ new single “Colorado 9” is out 7/24, and I suddenly cannot wait to hear it. She plays Nashville tomorrow night.

UPDATE: Andress says she was drunk last night and is checking into rehab today: