First single “I Am Dog Now” is a guttural low-end churn that really captures the scuzzed-up fury of this band at work. Over a bass-heavy lurch riff, Busch screams his face off: “You take! You fucking take! I am dog now! Trash mouth! Veins full of garbage!” Will Mecca directed the grainy “I Am Dog Now” video, in which a deranged preacher takes on the lyrics’ message. Bassist Stin says, “Will’s vision captures the essence of ‘I Am Dog Now’ by channeling his specific style of lo-fi, exploitation cinema aesthetic into a dusty, religious bad-trip exclusive to the southern plains of America. Eagle-eyed viewers may actually notice shots of the literal chat piles from which we take our name.”

Cool World comes out this fall, and Chat Pile will mark the occasion by touring with their Flenser labelmates Agriculture and Mamaleek. Below, check out the “I Am Dog Now” video, the Cool World tracklist, and Chat Pile’s touring plans.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Am Dog Now”

02 “Shame”

03 “Frownland”

04 “Funny Man”

05 “Camcorder”

06 “Tape”

07 “The New World”

08 “Masc”

09 “Milk Of Human Kindness”

10 “No Way Out”

TOUR DATES:

11/01 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street %

11/02 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note %

11/03 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room %

11/05 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall %

11/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line %

11/08 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s %

11/09 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre %

11/11 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall %

11/12 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount %

11/14 – Burlington, VT @ Showcase Lounge @ Higher Ground ^

11/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ^

11/16 – New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge ^

11/17 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair ^

11/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery *

11/20 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *

11/21 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819 *

11/22 – Nashville, TN @ The End *

% with Agriculture & Porcelain

^ with Mamaleek & Traindodge

* with Mamaleek & thirdface

Cool World is out 10/11 on the Flenser. Read our 2023 cover story on Chat Pile here.