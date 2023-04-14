Stream Chat Pile & Nerver’s Stupendously Grimy New Split EP Brothers In Christ

New Music April 14, 2023 10:10 AM By Tom Breihan

Stream Chat Pile & Nerver’s Stupendously Grimy New Split EP Brothers In Christ

New Music April 14, 2023 10:10 AM By Tom Breihan

Two years ago, Oklahoma City noise-rock titans Chat Pile joined forces with Texan screamo wraiths Portrayal Of Guilt to release a ferocious split 7″. This was my first exposure to Chat Pile, but it would not be my last. Since then, Chat Pile have dropped the underground-smash opus God’s Country, soundtracked the indie film Tenkiller, and sung karaoke with Lingua Ignota at the hotel from The Shining. Now, Chat Pile have paid it forward, dropping a new split with a band I didn’t previously know.

Kansas City’s Nerver are new to me, but their two tracks on the new Brothers In Christ split are top-shelf examples of metallic, misanthropic sludge that recall the great Amphetamine Reptile bands of the ’90s. Nerver’s most recent release is the 2022 album Cash, and that band is now firmly on my radar. Nerver’s songs fit in beautifully next to the two new Chat Pile tracks, which are unsurprisingly sick. We’ve already posted Chat Pile’s song “Cut,” and “King,” their other new one, is thick and ominous and downright pretty, without losing the menacing churn that this band does so well. Stream the new split below.

The Brothers In Christ split is out 4/14 on The Ghost Is Clear Records/Reptilian Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Ariana Grande Asks Fans To Stop Commenting About Her Appearance

3 days ago 0

Wisconsin Teacher Placed On Administrative Leave For Calling Out Elementary School’s Ban On Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton Song

2 days ago 0

Joan Baez Sang At Newark Airport With Justin Jones Of The Tennessee Three

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Leona Lewis’ “Bleeding Love”

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Metallica 72 Seasons

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest