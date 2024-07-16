In 2022, Alan Sparhawk’s wife and Low bandmate Mimi Parker died after a long battle with cancer. He’s poured that grief into his upcoming debut solo album White Roses, My God, which he’s teasing today with the cool lead single “Can U Hear.”

Out this September, White Roses, My God is billed as “an exorcism whose purpose is not to banish the spirit but to set it free.” Recorded at 20 Below Studios in Duluth, Minnesota, it was co-produced and engineered by Sparhawk and repeat collaborator Nat Harvie, mixed by Harvie, and mastered by Heba Kadry. “Can U Hear,” which Sparhawk has played live a handful of times, is reminiscent of Low at their most bombastic: It’s driven by a walloping sub-bass, a trap-influenced beat, and vocals Auto-Tuned to oblivion. Check out the eerie video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Get Still”

02 “I Made This Beat”

03 “Not the 1”

04 “Can U Hear”

05 “Heaven”

06 “Brother”

07 “Black Water”

08 “Feel Something”

09 “Station”

10 “Somebody Else’s Room”

11 “Project 4 Ever”

TOUR DATES:

11/02 – Dublin, IE @ Opium

11/04 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/05 – Cardiff, Wales, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

11/06 – London, UK @ the Barbican Centre, Pitchfork Music Festival

11/08 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

11/09 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

11/11 – Lawrence, KS @

11/12 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

11/13 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

11/14 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theater

11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

11/16 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

11/17 – Saxapahaw, NC @ The Haw River Ballroom

11/19 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club

11/22 – Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall

11/23 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

01/13 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

01/15 – Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto

01/17 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

01/18 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

01/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

01/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

01/25 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird

04/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

White Roses, My God is out 9/27 via Sub Pop.