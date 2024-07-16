Alan Sparkhawk – “Can U Hear”
In 2022, Alan Sparhawk’s wife and Low bandmate Mimi Parker died after a long battle with cancer. He’s poured that grief into his upcoming debut solo album White Roses, My God, which he’s teasing today with the cool lead single “Can U Hear.”
Out this September, White Roses, My God is billed as “an exorcism whose purpose is not to banish the spirit but to set it free.” Recorded at 20 Below Studios in Duluth, Minnesota, it was co-produced and engineered by Sparhawk and repeat collaborator Nat Harvie, mixed by Harvie, and mastered by Heba Kadry. “Can U Hear,” which Sparhawk has played live a handful of times, is reminiscent of Low at their most bombastic: It’s driven by a walloping sub-bass, a trap-influenced beat, and vocals Auto-Tuned to oblivion. Check out the eerie video below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Get Still”
02 “I Made This Beat”
03 “Not the 1”
04 “Can U Hear”
05 “Heaven”
06 “Brother”
07 “Black Water”
08 “Feel Something”
09 “Station”
10 “Somebody Else’s Room”
11 “Project 4 Ever”
TOUR DATES:
11/02 – Dublin, IE @ Opium
11/04 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11/05 – Cardiff, Wales, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
11/06 – London, UK @ the Barbican Centre, Pitchfork Music Festival
11/08 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
11/09 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
11/11 – Lawrence, KS @
11/12 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
11/13 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
11/14 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theater
11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
11/16 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
11/17 – Saxapahaw, NC @ The Haw River Ballroom
11/19 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club
11/22 – Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall
11/23 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
11/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
01/13 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium
01/15 – Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto
01/17 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
01/18 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
01/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
01/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
01/25 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird
04/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
White Roses, My God is out 9/27 via Sub Pop.