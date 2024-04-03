Nat Harvie is an indie artist from Minneapolis who has made music with Cole Pulice, Lillie West of Lala Lala, and more. Today, they’re adding Alan Sparhawk to their list of collaborators for this unsettling new song “Red.” It’s the striking lead single from their upcoming album New Virginity, which has more contributions from Pulice and West.

“[Producer Andrew] Broder really understood what I was trying to do and helped me bring the weight and drama it needed,” Harvie said in a statement. “Sparhawk and Cole’s contributions sound so tough and beautiful. I felt challenged and supported by my collaborators in the best way.”

Other guests on New Virginity include Merce Lemon and Brent Penny. About the album, Harvie expanded, “There’s a magical realism to saying ‘I am a virgin again’ – it becomes true – this is the logic of the album.” Nat says. “It’s not regressive though, not revisionist – I am not winding back the clock of my life, I am bringing a *new* virginity to myself.”

Below, watch the “Red” video, shot by Nik Nerburn.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sun”

02 “Shovel”

03 “Cigapple”

04 “Shugarboy” (Feat. Lala Lala and Brent Penny)

05 “Cheap”

06 “Easy Song”

07 “Red” (Feat. Alan Sparhawk)

08 “Weak Leg” (Feat. Merce Lemon)

New Virginity is out 6/7 on Boiled.