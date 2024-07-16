The Linda Lindas, Who Just Opened For The Rolling Stones, Announce New Album No Obligation

The Linda Lindas are proving to be much more than a novelty. Three years after their breakthrough, te curio appeal of an all-girl teenage rock band with real talent has long since worn off, and the group keeps charging ahead into new frontiers of success. They even opened for the Rolling Stones three nights ago at LA’s SoFi Stadium. Now comes news of a new album No Obligation.

The new LP is out in October via Epitaph. It includes the previously released “Too Many Things” and “Resolution / Revolution” plus today’s new single “All In My Head.” The pop-rock track comes with a video directed by James Wyatt. Singer-songwriter Lucia de la Garza offered this statement: “Recording it was really fun, full of lots of dancing in the studio. I wrote “All In My Head,” from the perspective of a book character, which kinda brought us out of our comfort zone.” The song is based on a character from the book My Year Of Rest And Relaxation, which de la Garza read on tour last summer: “It felt like a break from reality, which we don’t usually find ourselves writing about.”

Watch the video below, where you’ll also find the album’s prior singles.

TRACKLIST:

01 “No Obligation”

02 “All In My Head”

03 “Lose Yourself”

04 “Too Many Things”

05 “Once Upon A Time”

06 “Yo Me Estreso”

07 “Cartographers”

08 “Don’t Think”

09 “Resolution / Revolution”

10 “Nothing Would Change”

11 “Excuse Me”

12 “Stop”

No Obligation is out 10/11 via Epitaph. Pre-order it here.