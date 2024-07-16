Jack Black “Blindsided” By Kyle Gass’ Trump Shooting Joke, Puts Tenacious D “On Hold”

Kyle Gass stunned much of Tenacious D’s audience in Sydney on Sunday by announcing his birthday wish, following a shooter’s attempt to assassinate Donald Trump: “Don’t miss Trump next time.” The joke led to lots of backlash, including an Australian senator’s demand that the duo be deported immediately.

Initial reports were that Gass’ bandmate Jack Black was also shocked by what he heard. Today Black released a statement affirming that he was “blindsided” by Gass’ remark. He’s canceling the rest of the Tenacious D tour, “and all future creative plans are on hold.” Here’s the full statement:

I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.

One hour after Black’s message went up on Instagram this morning, Gass apologized in a post of his own, describing the joke as “highly inappropriate, dangerous, and a terrible mistake.” Here’s his full statement:

The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous, and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgment. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.

The band was scheduled to perform a run of Rock The Vote performances throughout the Midwest in October, which seem highly unlikely to happen based on this announcement. If this is the end of Tenacious D, that’s definitely not a twist I saw coming.