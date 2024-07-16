Ingrid Andress Says She Was Drunk During Botched National Anthem, Checking Herself Into Rehab

News July 16, 2024 1:39 PM By Tom Breihan

Last night, the country singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress sang the National Anthem at the MLB Home Run Derby, and it didn’t go so well. Andress flubbed pretty much every note in the song, and her performance immediately went viral for all the wrong reasons. In her first post since last night, Andress offers up an explanation for what went wrong: She was drunk. That tracks.

On Twitter, Ingrid Andress writes:

I’m not gonna bullshit y’all, I was drunk last night. I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help that I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun.

Honestly, who among us.

