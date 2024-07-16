Talya Parx Calls Out Normani For Not Crediting Her Work On “Insomnia”

After delays that seemed like they would be endless, former Fifth Harmony member Normani finally released her solo debut album Dopamine this year. She promoted the release two weeks ago with a visit to the Zach Sang Show. During the episode, Normani discussed the creation of “Insomnia,” one of the earliest tracks recorded for the album. She mentioned Brandy provided vocal production on the song and that she worked on it with songwriter-producers Stargate, Victoria Monét, and Tayla Parx. “Tayla Parx is one of the greatest songwriters,” Sang interjected, to which Normani replied, “I know. I miss her. I haven’t seen her in ages.” Sang: “She’s an icon.” Normani: “Yeah, she really is.”

Parx encountered that snippet from the interview Monday and was surprised to learn that her work had made it onto the album. “It’s crazy cause I haven’t listened to the album yet and this is how I’m finding out I’m on it … no credit , no business done,” Parx tweeted along with the offending video. “People that I’ve known forever. Just dropped my shit and left me off lol 💀 okayyy! #taylamade.”

It’s true: Parx is not credited as a writer or producer on “Insomnia.” Nasty business!