Drug Church got started in Albany more than a decade ago, and they’ve perfected a form of hooky, aggressive, big-guitar quasi-hardcore that very few bands can hope to touch. Two years ago, the band released Hygiene, which is their most acclaimed album to date and which fucking rules. Since then, Drug Church have toured hard, played tons of festivals, covered the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, and released the one-off banger “Myopic.” This fall, they’ll release their new album Prude. This is very good news.

Drug Church recorded Prude with longtime collaborator Jon Markson, and it promises to show this band doing what they do. Patrick Kindlon will talk his shit, and the rest of the band will back him up with huge riffs and melodies. “Myopic” is on the album, and so is the soaring, pummeling, anthemic new single “Demolition Man.”

“Demolition Man” isn’t a Police cover or an explicit reference to the whoop-ass Sylvester Stallon/Wesley Snipes motion picture. Instead, it’s classic Drug Church, a churning rager about how humans feel no purpose in life: “Terriers live to kill rats/ Retrievers carry birds through reeds/ But there’s no reason for you to leave bed/ No hardwired north, just a compass left spinning in your head.” In a press release, Patrick Kindlon calls it “a song about envying dogs because they know what they’ve gotta do each day. I’m sure dogs are often confused, but they always have the north star of instinct. People live without it.”

Alex Backes directed the tense and trippy “Demolition Man” video, and it stars I Think You Should Leave standout Biff Wiff as a convenience-store clerk who may or may not be hallucinating a Drug Church performance at his workplace. The Patrick Kindlon-written comic book Frontiersman makes an extended cameo. Below, check out the “Demolition Man” video, the Prude tracklist, and the list of upcoming Drug Church shows.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Mad Care”

02 “Myopic”

03 “Hey Listen”

04 “Demolition Man”

05 “Business Ethics”

06 “Slide 2 Me”

07 “Chow”

08 “The Bitters”

09 “Yankee Trails”

10 “Peer Review”

TOUR DATES:

7/20 – Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

7/21 – Lake Como, NJ @ Salty’s Beach Bar

9/20-22 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

9/26 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

10/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

10/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever Festival

11/02 – Richmond, VA @ LTC Fest

Prude is out 10/4 on Pure Noise.