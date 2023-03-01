Drug Church, baby! What a band! Last year, Drug Church released their long-awaited album Hygiene, and it absolutely ruled. (They also covered the Mighty Mighty BossTones’ “Someday I Suppose,” which was unexpected.) Drug Church also put on a hell of a live show. Right now, they’re getting ready to head out on tour with Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Anxious, and Webbed Wing — a pretty great bill! With the tour about to start, Drug Church have just casually knocked out an absolute beast of a new song — as if a great single like this just worked as tour promo.

Drug Church’s new single is called “Myopic,” and it’s got a hell of an opening lyric. Allow me to quote the first verse in full: “Ever been to a county fair where the games are scams?/ Now apply what you know to all the things you don’t/ Politics and business/ Most love, many friendships/ Throw until your tendons tear, but those bottles stay weighted.” That’s writing! Drug Church have expressed those deep, dark feelings in the form of a fired=up, hooky guitar-rock. Great song.

Drug Church’s tourmates Webbed Wing, it’s worth mentioning, just released their own new EP. Below, listen to Drug Church’s “Myopic” and check out the dates for that tour.

TOUR DATES:

03/01 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

03/02 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

03/03 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

03/04 Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ X-Ray Arcade

03/05 Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

03/07 Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

03/08 Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive

03/10 Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

03/11 Pomona, CA @ Glass House

03/12 San Diego, CA @ Somo Sidestage

03/13 Phoenix , AZ @ The Nile

03/15 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

03/17 Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

03/18 San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box

03/19 Houston, TX @ White Oak (Upstairs)

03/20 Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

03/21 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

03/22 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)

03/23 Murfreesboro, IN @ Hop Springs

03/25 Virginia, Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

03/28 Washington D.C. @ Union Stage

03/28 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

03/29 Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon

03/30 Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

03/31 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

04/01 Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom

04/02 Albany, NY @ Empire Live

“Myopic” is out now on Pure Noise Records. Check out our 2022 interview with Drug Church here.