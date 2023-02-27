Webbed Wing, the Philadelphia project fronted by Superheaven’s Taylor Madison, released their sophomore album What’s So Fucking Funny? back in 2021. Last fall, they returned with the one-off “I’m Feelin’ Alive.” Webbed Wing are about to head out a hefty tour supporting Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Drug Church, and Anxious, and today they’re dropping a whole surprise EP called Right After I Smoke This… They’re also sharing a music video for the twangy, downbeat track “Sure Could Use A Friend.” Listen to the EP and check out that video below.

<a href="https://webbedwing.bandcamp.com/album/right-after-i-smoke-this">Right After I Smoke This… by Webbed Wing</a>

TOUR DATES (w/ Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Drug Church, & Anxious):

02/28 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

03/01 Indianapolis, IN @ HI@F

03/02 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

03/03 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

03/04 Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ X@Ray Arcade

03/05 Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

03/07 Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

03/08 Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive

03/09 Reno, NV @ The Holland Project *

03/10 Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

03/11 Pomona, CA @ Glass House

03/12 San Diego, CA @ Soma Sidestage

03/13 Phoenix , AZ @ The Nile

03/14 El Paso, TX @ Altopiano *

03/15 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

03/17 Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

03/18 San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Underground #

03/19 Houston, TX @ White Oak (Upstairs)

03/20 Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

03/21 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

03/22 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)

03/23 Murfreesboro, IN @ Hop Springs

03/25 Virginia, Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

03/28 Washington D.C. @ Union Stage

03/28 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place LOW TIX

03/29 Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon

03/30 Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

03/31 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

04/01 Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom

04/02 Albany, NY @ Empire Live

# @ No Drug Church

* @ w/ Anxious

The Right After I Smoke This… EP is out now.