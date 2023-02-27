Stream Webbed Wing’s Surprise New EP Right After I Smoke This…
Webbed Wing, the Philadelphia project fronted by Superheaven’s Taylor Madison, released their sophomore album What’s So Fucking Funny? back in 2021. Last fall, they returned with the one-off “I’m Feelin’ Alive.” Webbed Wing are about to head out a hefty tour supporting Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Drug Church, and Anxious, and today they’re dropping a whole surprise EP called Right After I Smoke This… They’re also sharing a music video for the twangy, downbeat track “Sure Could Use A Friend.” Listen to the EP and check out that video below.
TOUR DATES (w/ Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Drug Church, & Anxious):
02/28 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
03/01 Indianapolis, IN @ HI@F
03/02 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
03/03 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
03/04 Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ X@Ray Arcade
03/05 Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
03/07 Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
03/08 Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive
03/09 Reno, NV @ The Holland Project *
03/10 Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone
03/11 Pomona, CA @ Glass House
03/12 San Diego, CA @ Soma Sidestage
03/13 Phoenix , AZ @ The Nile
03/14 El Paso, TX @ Altopiano *
03/15 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
03/17 Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory
03/18 San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Underground #
03/19 Houston, TX @ White Oak (Upstairs)
03/20 Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live
03/21 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
03/22 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)
03/23 Murfreesboro, IN @ Hop Springs
03/25 Virginia, Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
03/28 Washington D.C. @ Union Stage
03/28 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place LOW TIX
03/29 Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon
03/30 Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall
03/31 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
04/01 Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom
04/02 Albany, NY @ Empire Live
# @ No Drug Church
* @ w/ Anxious
The Right After I Smoke This… EP is out now.