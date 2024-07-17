Melvins drummer Dale Crover and Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil are two guys who were there for the very beginning of the Seattle underground-music scene that came to be known as grunge. Both of their bands were represented on Deep Six, the 1986 compilation that served as grunge’s ground-zero moment; Thayil was just talking about Deep Six on an episode of the great podcast Bandsplain. Now, those two guys have joined forces on a new song.

In a couple of months, Dale Crover will release his new solo album Glossolalia, and it features appearances from luminaries like Tom Waits, Ty Segall, and Pinback’s Rob Crow. Kim Thayil plays on two songs. We’ve already posted Crover’s early single “Doug Yuletide,” and now he’s also shared “I Quit,” one of those two tracks with Thayil. It’s a skronky, off-kilter quasi-pop jam with a far-out Thayil guitar solo. Crover says:

It’s about trying to control people and thinking that you’re right about everything. It’s in a tuning that I call “Lazy Keith Richards.” It opens in G, but you can only tune the A string to G. I thought it would be cool to get Kim to do a guitar solo on the track. That’s him after the second chorus.

Hear “I Quit” below.

Glossolalia is out 9/13 via Joyful Noise.