Primal Scream just announced their first album in eight years. Come Ahead, the follow-up to 2016’s Chaosmosis, will be out in November. Today the Scottish electronic rock veterans have shared the album’s utopian lead single, a funky, string-laden dance track called “Love Insurrection” that does not at all sound like the work of a band who want to kill all hippies.

A statement from Bobby Gillespie on Come Ahead as a whole:

I’m very excited about this album in a way that you would be making your first record. If there was an overall theme to Come Ahead it might be one of conflict, whether inner or outer. The title is a Glaswegian term. If someone threatens to fight you, you say, “come ahead!” It’s redolent of the indomitable spirit of the Glaswegian, and the album itself shares that aggressive attitude and confidence. They have a word for this up there, gallus. Come Ahead’s quite a cheeky title too.

Hear “Love Insurrection” below and see if you don’t catch KC And The Sunshine Band vibes.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ready To Go Home”

02 “Love Insurrection”

03 “Heal Yourself”

04 “Innocent Money”

05 “Melancholy Man”

06 “Love Ain’t Enough”

07 “Circus Of Life”

08 “False Flags”

09 “Deep Dark Waters”

10 “The Centre Cannot Hold”

11 “Settlers Blues”

Come Ahead is out 11/8 on BMG.