Drake-Kendrick Beef Becomes A Jeopardy Question, 8-Bit Video Game

The feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake may be the big-tent entertainment story of the year, and it’s not going away. Months after the rappers stopped exchanging diss tracks, Kendrick is still taking victory laps, and Drake is still popping up as a punchline at unrelated events like the ESPYs. Now the rivalry has been canonized in two more important ways.

Here’s one: “Who are Kendrick Lamar and Drake?” was a correct response to a Jeopardy clue Tuesday. The category: “DISS-TRACK-TIONS. The prompt: “In May 2024, these two competitors went back & forth with tracks like ‘Family Matters’ and ‘Meet The Grahams.'” Easy money.

“Who are Kendrick Lamar and Drake” was an answer on Jeopardy today. This rap beef made it to mainstream TV and will go down in history. pic.twitter.com/S5MiFVjpQC — Big Cinco (@takefivecinco) July 16, 2024

Here’s the other: Game designer Richie Branson has created an 8-bit “Not Like Us” video game in which the object is to wop as many owls as you can, a la Kendrick with the OVO piñata in the song’s music video. Gameplay is rather simplistic, but every last wop is satisfying. Fuck ’em up here.

In other Drake news, based on footage from his Instagram it appears his house, known as the Embassy, recently flooded: