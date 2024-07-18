This September, FIDLAR will return with Surviving The Dream, their first new album in five years. We heard the double single “Get Off My Wave” b/w “Fix Me” last month, and today, the garage punks are back with another one called “Down N Out.”

“Down N Out” is a surf-y, slightly tongue-in-cheek song that weighs the pros of aging (finding true love and stability) with the cons (not quite being able to party like you used to). In a press release, frontman Zac Carper says: “This is a song about growing up, seeing yourself change, and not giving a fuck,” “I gave up drugs to fall in love and I’ve gotta say: Love is better than drugs.”

Listen to “Down N Out” below.

The self-released Surviving The Dream is out 9/20.