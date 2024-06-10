Last year, the LA garage-punk band came out of hiatus with their EP That’s Life, and they also covered Limp Bizkit and Jackson Browne. Today, FIDLAR have announced the impending release of their self-produced album Surviving The Dream, the follow-up to 2019’s Almost Free.

Surviving The Dream is FIDLAR’s first album since frontman Zac Carper was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. New singles “Get Off My Wave” and “Fix Me” are fast, giddy, and propulsive, and they sound way more raw and immediate than the stuff I’ve heard from this band in recent years. “Fix Me” has a video where Sosie Bacon — star of Smile, daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick — lip-syncs it at karaoke.

In a press release, Zac Carper says:

This record is about doubling down on what you love. For us, it’s about playing shows and making music. Coming back after a few years away, our intention was to self-make an album that the three of us are stoked on. We’re very very very pumped on it and what’s to come. These songs are meant to be heard live with the fellow FIDIOTS going off.

Below, check out “Get Off My Wave,” “Fix Me,” the Surviving The Dream tracklist, and FIDLAR’s upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fix Me”

02 “Low”

03 “Sad Kid”

04 “Down N Out”

05 “Orange County”

06 “Break Your Heart”

07 “Get Off My Wave”

08 “Change”

09 “Making Shit Up”

10 “Dog House”

11 “I Don’t Want To Do This”

12 “Nudge”

13 “Hurt”

TOUR DATES:

9/23 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

9/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

9/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

9/27 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

9/28 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

9/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand At The Complex

10/01 – Denver, CO @ Summit

10/02 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

10/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

10/07 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/08 – Buffalo, NY @ Electric City

10/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10/16 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

10/18 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/21 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

10/22 – Austin, TX @The Mohawk

10/25 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress Plaza

10/27 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound At Del Mar

10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

2/17-25 Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise

The self-released Surviving The Dream is out 9/20.