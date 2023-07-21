Every once in a while, we are forced to confront the terrifying possibility of a full-on Limp Bizkit revival. It happened, at least to some extent, with the band’s performance at Lollapalooza a few years ago. There was also the moment when Black Midi covered “Break Stuff” in 2019. And now we’ve got Southern California punks FIDLAR dropping their version of “Nookie.” Twin Peaks giant voice: It is happening again.

If you’re old enough to remember the summer of 2000, then you don’t need me to tell you anything about “Nookie.” You know everything that you need to know. If you’re not old enough to remember that time, then I would advise you not to do any research. Just live life in complete blissful ignorance. You’ll be better off for it.

Earlier this year, FIDLAR returned with their EP That’s Life. Now, like some chumps, they have released a version of “Nookie” that’s way less ironic than Limp Bizkit’s own cover of George Michael’s “Faith.” They did not attempt to recreate the DJ scratches, but they did replicate some of the weird production sheen of the original. If you’re up for it, you can check out both the FIDLAR version of “Nookie” and the original Bizkit video below.

